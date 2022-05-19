Ex-Nebraska prison employee goes to prison for smuggling in marijuana, contact with inmates

A Lincoln judge Thursday sentenced a former Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee to seven years in prison in connection to inappropriate relationships she had with two inmates and for smuggling in marijuana.

Michelle Dicini, 39, had worked at Lincoln Correctional Center until a year ago, when a NDCS investigator interviewed her about emails that had been discovered between her and an inmate.

Investigator Ross Bartlett said Dicini quickly admitted she had relationships with two inmates, kissing one in a closet and having sex with another in the religious center at LCC.

And she admitted to getting money for smuggling in marijuana three times and a cellphone.

Dicini later pleaded no contest to three felonies: two counts of unlawful acts in prison and attempted delivery of marijuana.

Her attorney, Doug Kerns, said she had been law abiding before this and knew what she was doing was wrong.

"When she talked to investigators, she spilled everything. She was completely honest with them. She wanted it over with," he said. "She knew she was violating the law. She knew that she was letting down the warden and her employer, because she promised not to do any of the things that she did."

Kerns said it was Dicini's first job in corrections, she was working 16-hour shifts and grew enmeshed in the prison culture and crossed boundaries.

"She just made very bad choices in a bad situation," he said.

He said then the inmates threatened to expose what she was doing if she didn't bring in drugs. But Dicini acknowledged she was in a position of authority and power over them.

"She went down that path and she should not have," Kerns said.

Dicini apologized to the staff at NDCS for letting them down.

"I never wanted to break the law. And I'm not going to do it ever again," she said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said correctional officers engaging in romantic relationships with inmates and bringing in contraband to the prison system is a major problem.

"She is in a position of trust, where she is tasked with ensuring the safety of inmates, ensuring the safety of her co-workers, as part of her job … and she violated that," he said.

It wasn't until emails were intercepted by prison staff that it was discovered, Reid said.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said Dicini had engaged in wholly inappropriate relationships with not one, but two inmates, and brought drugs into the prison.

Any indication that she had been in over her head and manipulated fell flat with the court, she said, because Dicini had ways to stop it and didn't.

"Ms. Dicini was the mover and shaker here. She was the one who set in motion and kept in motion the illicit conduct and the inappropriate conduct with these inmates. And then, when apparently that wasn't enough, she agreed to bring contraband in … and make money off of that," the judge said.

Dicini will have to serve 3½ years before she is released on nine months of post-release supervision.

