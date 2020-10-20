 Skip to main content
Ex-Nebraska Education Department employee sentenced for stealing DECA funds
Ex-Nebraska Education Department employee sentenced for stealing DECA funds

A former Nebraska Department of Education employee has been sentenced to two years of probation for using a student group's credit card and state funds for personal expenses. 

Nicole Coffey, 47, of Omaha, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception for making thousands of dollars in personal purchases and cash withdrawals using a DECA credit card to "live beyond her means," according to Deputy Lancaster County Jeremy Lavene said.

"I've done my best to make things right," Coffey said, before District Judge Susan Strong sentenced her Tuesday.

Nicole Coffey

But, she said, she knows she's going to have to carry this with her for the rest of her life.

Coffey, who had worked at the state Education Department since 2004, was appointed the state adviser for DECA, a student marketing organization, in 2006 and given a credit card for travel expenses to state and national DECA activities.

On March 30, 2018, state education officials approached Coffey about her reimbursement requests, which led to an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the state auditor.

The audit report said Coffey charged $33,617 in personal expenses — including two cash advances that coincide with deposits into her personal account — from Jan. 1, 2016, to April 12, 2018.

She also appears to have asked the Nebraska Department of Education for reimbursements totaling $9,250 for purchases made on a DECA credit card, which the auditor described as "double-dipping."

During some of the trips she made, the audit says, she stayed extra days after the DECA activity but continued to use the organization’s credit card for purchases totaling $1,717.

Coffey resigned from her position after the allegations came to light in May 2018. 

Deputy Public Defender Shawn Elliot said Coffey has paid more than $20,000 in restitution and had more than a dozen letters of support.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

