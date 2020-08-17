You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Nebraska Education Department employee pleads guilty to theft of state, DECA funds
Ex-Nebraska Education Department employee pleads guilty to theft of state, DECA funds

A former Nebraska Department of Education employee on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception for making more than $44,000 in personal purchases, travel expenses and cash withdrawals using a student group's credit card and state funds.

Nicole Coffey originally was charged with a felony offense, but prosecutors amended it as part of a plea agreement.

She faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on each of the charges at her sentencing in October.

Coffey, who had worked at the state Education Department since 2004, was appointed the state adviser for DECA, a student marketing organization, in 2006 and given a credit card for travel expenses to state and national DECA activities.

On March 30, 2018, state education officials approached Coffey about her reimbursement requests, which led to an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the state auditor. 

The audit report said Coffey charged $33,617 in personal expenses — including two cash advances that coincide with deposits into her personal account — from Jan. 1, 2016 to April 12, 2018.

She also appears to have asked the Nebraska Department of Education for reimbursements totaling $9,250 for purchases made on a DECA credit card, which the auditor describes as "double-dipping."

During some of the trips she made, the audit says, she stayed extra days after the DECA activity but continued to use the organization’s credit card for purchases totaling $1,717.

Coffey resigned from her position on May 8, 2018, after the allegations came to light. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News