Ex-Milford pharmacist gets probation, fine for obtaining pills by fraud

Participants take part in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol. Temperatures were in the high 40s, with wind and some rain. Runners in Sunday's Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon should see cool weather. Check out the Marathon map on Page B3.
Photos: Participants brave the rain during annual Mayor's Run
Check out photos from Saturday morning's Mayor's Run in downtown Lincoln.
COOL RUNNING
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Spectators watch as participants run in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Participants begin the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners pick up snacks and drinks after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners were given thermal blankets after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Parents run with their children in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Participants run in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Participants run in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners and parents hide under the trees to stay dry from the rain during the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Participants get ready to run in the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Chris Vargas (left) and Xavier Vargas, 5, leave after finishing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday around the Capitol.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners make their way around the Capitol on Saturday during the 35th annual Mayor’s Run.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Participants were given thermal blankets after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners were given snacks and drinks after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners are given thermal blankets after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Runners and parents hide under the trees to stay dry from the rain during the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Chris Vargas (left) and Xavier Vargas, 5, walk through the crowd after completing the 35th annual Mayor’s Run on Saturday.
