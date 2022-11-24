Ex-manager at Foundation One Bank facing federal bank fraud indictment

A former manager at Foundation One Bank has been indicted on bank fraud charges for allegedly funneling $116,000 of other people's money into her own account for personal expenses such as jewelry and furniture.

Jacqueline Brandt, 43, of Minden, Iowa, started working as a teller at the bank that has branches in Omaha and Waterloo in September 2018 and rose to operations manager in June 2022.

In an indictment last week, the grand jury alleged as early as January 2022 and continuing through July that Brandt identified dormant accounts where customers hadn't conducted transactions for a significant period of time and withdrew cash for her own benefit.

To get away with it, she also allegedly changed the settings on certain dormant accounts so that the statements wouldn't be sent to the owners.

Federal prosecutors said Brandt used the funds to "among other things, pay charges on her credit card, make payments on loans she had obtained, and purchase items from vendors such as Nebraska Furniture Mart and Kay Jewelers."

She allegedly got $116,240 in cash withdrawals and wire transfers through the scheme.

Brandt is set to make her first court appearance on three counts of bank fraud in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Dec. 15.