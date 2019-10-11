A judge Friday sentenced a 26-year-old former Lincoln police officer to a year of probation and three days in county jail a month for the next 10 months for buying alcohol for his then-19-year-old girlfriend at a police Christmas party.
Scott Bierle's first jail term would begin Nov. 3, but the incarceration can be served on house arrest or waived if he's doing well on probation.
Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton also fined Bierle $1,000 and ordered him to do 100 hours of community service.
"For whatever bad he did he's been a good guy most of his life and by all accounts is a good person that made a bad decision while he was intoxicated and it cost him his career," his attorney, Bob Creager, told the judge Friday.
He said Bierle wanted a chance to put this behind him.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jason Cooper said Bierle abused his authority and betrayed two positions of trust: the teenage girl's and the public's.
"He inexcusably broke the law and mistakenly thought it was OK to do so for the very reason it wasn't — because he was an officer," the prosecutor said.
Cooper said Bierle's fellow officers found his conduct inexcusable and reported him, which is why he was cited, charged and convicted.
Acton said video shown during trial clearly showed Bierle on multiple occasions providing alcohol to the minor.
On balance, the judge said, Bierle was a good candidate for probation based on his lack of criminal history.
"With that said, I cannot overlook that Mr. Bierle was a police officer at the time this occurred and that he intentionally, after a series of poor choices, provided alcohol to a vulnerable minor," he said.
At a trial in August, Bierle had denied the allegation, saying that he may have paid for the Mike's Hard Lemonade and a shot that his ex-girlfriend drank Dec. 16 — because he had an open tab — but he didn't intend for her to drink it.
It happened the night of the third-shift Center Team Christmas party at McKinney's Pub.
A video played for the jury showed the teenager, amid a group of officers and their wives, sipping from a Mike's Hard Lemonade that Bierle appeared to have handed to her.
In the end, a Lancaster County jury found him guilty of procuring alcohol for a minor.
Bierle resigned Jan. 29, three weeks after Lancaster County sheriff's investigators cited him with the misdemeanor. He had been an LPD officer for four years.