Ex-LPD officer pleads not guilty to assault, false reporting
A Lincoln police officer who resigned while under investigation for allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old man while working off-duty at a Lincoln hospital has pleaded not guilty.

Benjamin Rieker had been set to go to court Wednesday, but he instead filed a written waiver of his arraignment.

Benjamin Rieker

Benjamin Rieker

Prosecutors charged him this week with third-degree assault and false reporting, for allegedly furnishing information he knew to be false to an investigator looking into the allegation.

Both are misdemeanors. 

He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

Rieker, 32, resigned Jan. 26. He had been an officer for about a year and a half. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said while Rieker was working off-duty as a police officer at Bryan West Campus, he made contact with a 51-year-old Lincoln man about an alleged threat he had made after he was discharged and was walking out of the ER.

That's when, Wagner said, Rieker pushed the 51-year-old backward "without provocation," prompting him to lose his balance, fall and hit his head on the ground.

On Nov. 19, then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister asked the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to conduct a criminal investigation as an independent outside agency. 

Rieker was put on a 30-day leave of absence. He resigned Jan. 26. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

