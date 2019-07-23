A former local radio personality has pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Matthew Rydberg, 41, who was known as Matt McKay on KFRX-FM's morning show, had been set for arraignment Wednesday on a strangulation charge, a felony. But on Monday he made an early court appearance and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor as part of a plea deal.
He could get up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine at his sentencing in October.
Lincoln police arrested Rydberg at his home near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road just after 2:30 a.m. April 21, after being called there on a report of a domestic assault witnessed by two children.
A 46-year-old woman told police she went to sleep in her children's room after an argument with her husband, who had been drinking, when he became angry. She said Rydberg pushed on her neck and she couldn't breathe, pushed her face, bit her nose and shoved her.