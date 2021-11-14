Ex-Lincoln police officer sues union for not paying legal bill on sex assault case

A former Lincoln police officer convicted and sent to prison for sexually assaulting a woman he met on the job now is suing the Lincoln Police Union for not paying his six-figure legal fees.

Greg Cody, 58, is serving a 12- to 16-year sentence at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

In mid-October, his new attorney, Thomas Monaghan, filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court seeking $127,110 in legal fees and costs — $100,000 through the course of his trial and $27,110 for his appeal.

In January, the Nebraska Court of Appeals affirmed Cody's conviction and sentence and in March denied his petition for further review. He isn't eligible for parole until 2025.

In the lawsuit, Monaghan said Cody had been a member of the Lincoln Police Union since 1990 and had paid into a defense fund as part of his dues since 1993.

"This conviction resulted from activities that were conducted by Cody pursuant to his duties as a police officer and while an active member of the union," he said.

Yet, the union has refused to contribute to his legal fees for either his trial or appeal, Monaghan said.