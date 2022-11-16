 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Ex-Lincoln Police officer seeks new trial after being found guilty of assault

  • Updated
  • 0

After a Lancaster County Court judge last week found a former Lincoln Police officer guilty of two misdemeanors for pushing a man to the ground while working off-duty at a local hospital in October 2020, the 34-year-old ex-cop is seeking a new trial.

Lancaster County Judge Matthew Acton found Benjamin Rieker guilty of third-degree assault and false reporting following a 2½-day bench trial in early November during which Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued that his client acted in self-defense when he shoved the man Oct. 31, 2020.

Benjamin Rieker

Rieker

Monzón renewed those claims in a 13-page motion for a new trial filed Wednesday, in which he argued the state's case against Rieker "lacked competent evidence" to support Acton's verdict.

Rieker, who was set to face sentencing in December before Monzón's latest motion, resigned from the department in January 2021.

Tags

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

