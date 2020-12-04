Ex-Lincoln officer suing city, alleging toxic culture toward women within police department

A former Lincoln police officer has sued the city, alleging a toxic culture toward women within the department and retaliation against those who report it.

Sarah Williams says when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief, nothing was done. Williams said she was pressured to name the officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.

Williams left her job at LPD on March 6, 2019, and now works at the Omaha Police Department.

"Multiple female officers at LPD have come forward with complaints of discrimination, harassment and retaliation," Gretna attorney Kelly Brandon wrote in the lawsuit.

She said Chief Jeff Bliemeister and other high-ranking officials within the department and the city "have known about the pervasive discrimination of female officers at LPD for years and have done nothing to protect female officers or provide a safe and non-discriminatory work environment for them."

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said he declined to comment at this time, as did Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who last year touted an initiative to promote equity, diversity and inclusion for city employees.