A former Lincoln police officer accused of drunk driving after crashing his vehicle in December got a week in jail Tuesday on a DUI first-offense charge but can apply for house arrest, according to court records.
Matthew Brodd had been set for a bench trial but instead pleaded no contest in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from an aggravated DUI.
Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips sentenced him to seven days in jail to start July 23, fined him $500 and revoked his license for six months.
On Dec. 2, a witness found Brodd, 46, unconscious with a beer can between his legs at about 4:30 p.m., after Brodd's Toyota Tacoma slid on ice and hit a light pole northwest of the intersection of 45th and Vine streets.
A Lincoln police sergeant reported smelling a faint odor of alcohol on Brodd's breath at the hospital, and his blood-alcohol content tested 0.17%, more than two times the legal limit to drive.
He resigned after an internal investigation was completed.