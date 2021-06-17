 Skip to main content
Ex-Lincoln man pleads guilty to hate crime in connection to stabbing of Black man in Oregon
Ex-Lincoln man pleads guilty to hate crime in connection to stabbing of Black man in Oregon

A former Lincoln man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime Thursday for randomly stabbing a Black man in the neck at a restaurant in Oregon.

Nolan Levi Strauss, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, will face a sentence of up to life in prison at his sentencing in April.

Nolan Strauss

Nolan Strauss

According to court documents, on the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, a 48-year-old Black man was sitting in the lobby waiting to turn in a job application at an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario, Oregon, when Strauss approached him from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck.

Following a struggle for the knife, the man freed himself, and Strauss was detained by a maintenance employee, who said Strauss told him he did it because the man was Black, "and I don’t like Black people.”

The stabbing victim was life-flighted to Boise, Idaho, for emergency surgery.

Strauss spent time in the Oregon State Hospital until June 2020, when a judge found him mentally fit for a state court case against him to proceed.

Three months later, a grand jury indicted him with a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.

In a press release Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said Strauss is being held accountable for "his vicious, racially-motivated attack."

"Racially motivated acts of violence must not be tolerated in our country today," she said, adding that the Civil Rights Division will continue to work with federal, state and local partners to ensure that individuals who commit bias motivated crimes are brought to justice for their actions.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug for the District of Oregon said the crime serves as a horrifying reminder that racism and bigotry still exist and threaten the safety of communities of color.

“Hate crimes not only hurt victims, but spread fear across entire communities," he said. "This conviction should send a strong message that federal law enforcement will not tolerate hate-motivated acts of violence and will move swiftly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Strauss had lived in Lincoln as recently as 2018, when he was sentenced to six months in jail for assaulting a Lincoln police officer.

Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

