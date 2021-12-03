 Skip to main content
Ex-Lincoln construction company employee arrested for deleting data upon firing, police say
A former employee of a Lincoln construction company was arrested on Wednesday after police say he deleted data off the company's cloud-based data server upon his firing.

Allan Mustafa, 24, deleted a trove of data from the company's website, including estimates, invoices and job tasks, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

The deleted documents cost around $2,500 to recreate, Spilker said.

The company's owners reported the incident to police in mid-October.

Mustafa was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of felony unauthorized computer access or damage. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

