Ex-Lincoln child care worker sentenced for sexually assaulting children in his care

All were young boys between the ages of 5 and 7.

Goodro said it's hard enough to find good child care and when families found a place they trusted enough to leave their children there the unthinkable happened.

"I can't even imagine what these boys, their parents, their caregivers and their loved ones go through on a daily basis," she said.

Goodro said one little boy's older sister, only 8, blames herself for not protecting him. Her dad blames himself for punishing his daughter when Miller said she was acting up and refusing to go to sleep.

"It's not their fault. It's Mr. Miller's," she said.

Miller was caught after sending some of the videos to a man who was arrested in Alabama, then to FBI agents working undercover. They arrested Miller the day of the search.

In the end, Nelson said Miller's sole job and responsibility had been to care for the children, to protect and keep them safe.

"He did not honor that trust. He acted on his own selfish and prurient interests and sexually assaulted multiple children in his care," the judge said.