Ex-Lincoln child care worker pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

A Lincoln man Monday pleaded guilty to state charges for molesting young children and making sexually explicit videos of it at a child care center where he worked.

Titus Miller, 27, already is serving an effective sentence of life in prison on related federal charges.

In a hearing by Zoom, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said the first-degree sexual assault of a child charge involved two victims and the third-degree aggravated charge four victims.

All were young boys between the ages of 5 and 7.

Goodro said law enforcement searched Miller's Lincoln apartment Oct. 22, 2019, finding thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography on his phone.

A number of the videos and photos had been taken at Playful Painters Child Care, where Miller worked as a night supervisor.

"Did you commit these crimes?" District Judge Jodi Nelson asked him.

"Yes, I did," Miller said.

Miller was caught after sending some of the videos to a man who was arrested in Alabama, then to FBI agents working undercover. They arrested him the day of the search.