Ex-Lincoln child care worker pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children
Ex-Lincoln child care worker pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

A Lincoln man Monday pleaded guilty to state charges for molesting young children and making sexually explicit videos of it at a child care center where he worked.

Titus Miller, 27, already is serving an effective sentence of life in prison on related federal charges.

Titus J. Miller 

In a hearing by Zoom, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said the first-degree sexual assault of a child charge involved two victims and the third-degree aggravated charge four victims.

All were young boys between the ages of 5 and 7.

Goodro said law enforcement searched Miller's Lincoln apartment Oct. 22, 2019, finding thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography on his phone.

A number of the videos and photos had been taken at Playful Painters Child Care, where Miller worked as a night supervisor.

"Did you commit these crimes?" District Judge Jodi Nelson asked him.

"Yes, I did," Miller said. 

Miller was caught after sending some of the videos to a man who was arrested in Alabama, then to FBI agents working undercover. They arrested him the day of the search.

At his sentencing in April, he will face 15 years to life imprisonment on the charges. 

In October, Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Miller to 20 years on each of five charges, to be served back to back, for a total of 100 years.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Playful Painters Child Care was a 24-hour facility near Gateway Mall for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age. It since has closed.

