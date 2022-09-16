Ex-Lincoln businessman pleads guilty to federal fraud charge four years after indictment

Nearly four years after a grand jury indicted a former Lincoln businessman with 20 federal charges for alleged fraud and money laundering, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Thursday.

Frederick Alan Voight was indicted in 2018 with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering after investors who gave money to the one-time Lincoln man and his businesses lost $40.9 million, according to court records.

Voight, who moved to the Houston area, where he was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for an alleged Ponzi scheme, swindled hundreds from investors, including several Nebraska residents, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in court records.

For more than 10 years starting in 2004, Voight indicated to investors that he would search the business community throughout the world for companies that had an "excellent and innovative product in a growing market" but needed cash to "take them through 'commercialization and to profitability,'" Russell said.

Voight also indicated that his business entities would pay investors a specified interest rate, which varied depending on which company they invested in, and that their investment was protected against loss, the prosecutor said.

More than 600 investors paid Voight a combined $76,225,173 on a promise to loan the money to the companies. But only $22,006,699 — 29% of it — was ever loaned, Russell said in the court filings.

The alleged mail fraud involved $1.36 million mailed from investors in Nebraska.

Voight had been set to go to trial next week. Instead, he'll face sentencing for one count of wire fraud in December.