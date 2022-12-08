Ex-Lincoln businessman gets federal prison time, ordered to pay $40.9M restitution

A former Lincoln businessman indicted in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40.9 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Frederick Alan Voight in Lincoln on Wednesday.

In 2018, Voight was indicted on 20 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, and later pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in September.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Voight, who moved to the Houston area, where he was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission, swindled hundreds of investors, including several Nebraska residents.

In the plea agreement, he said Voight conducted business through various entities, including F.A. Voight and Associates, Voight Financial Services Inc. and Daystar Funding LP between 2009 and October 2018.

Voight told investors he would search for companies that had an "excellent and innovative product in a growing market" but needed cash to take their product to market.

Voight said his business entities pooled investor funds and provided secured loans to companies. But he failed to disclose material information to lenders and potential lenders, leading some to believe the full amount of money they lent to Voight's entities would be invested in specifically identified companies.

Most was not. Instead, Voight paid investors with new loans from lenders, Russell said.

The mail fraud involved $1.36 million mailed from investors in Nebraska.