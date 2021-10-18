Ex-jailer sentenced to prison for sexually abusing federal inmate at Saline County Jail

A Lincoln judge Monday sentenced a 62-year-old former jailer to a year and a day in federal prison for sexually abusing a federal inmate while he was working at the Saline County Jail.

Monty Roesler, who now lives in Beatrice, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a ward and also will have to serve five years of supervised release.

"You held a position of great trust in this system. Correctional officers, probation officers, law enforcement officers do not touch detainees, prisoners or wards in any way in an inappropriate manner. Especially for their own sexual gratification," U.S. District Judge John Gerrard told him. "And if they do, they go to prison."

It's an abuse of power, and the criminal justice system cannot and should not tolerate it, he said.

Gerrard said most correctional officers know that, but it seems once a year, in the state or federal system, the message needs to be repeated.

Roesler's attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, had argued for probation, saying while the nature of the offense was serious, Roesler had a very limited criminal record before that.

"It appears to be an isolated incident in an otherwise law-abiding life," he said.