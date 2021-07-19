 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-jailer pleads guilty to having sexual contact with federal inmate
0 Comments
editor's pick

Ex-jailer pleads guilty to having sexual contact with federal inmate

  • Updated
  • 0

A 61-year-old Lincoln man is set for sentencing in October after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a ward while he was working at the Saline County Jail.

Monty Roesler could get up to two years of imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000 and at least five years of supervised release.

In a grand jury indictment unsealed in February, the government accused Roesler of having sexual contact with an individual at the Wilber jail who was his ward.

Quick-acting teen credited with saving 7-year-old boy from near-drowning

At a hearing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said Roesler engaged in inappropriate, sexual contact multiple times with a federal inmate being held at the jail in Wilber between Sept. 21 and Oct. 7, including one incident Oct. 7, during his nighttime rounds.

Asked if what Smith said was true, Roesler said it was.

He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a ward in exchange for the government agreeing to dismiss a second count. 

2 Lincoln men arrested with stolen guns and drugs in separate incidents Friday night
Sheriff's office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Courts logo 2020
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News