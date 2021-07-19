Ex-jailer pleads guilty to having sexual contact with federal inmate

A 61-year-old Lincoln man is set for sentencing in October after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a ward while he was working at the Saline County Jail.

Monty Roesler could get up to two years of imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000 and at least five years of supervised release.

In a grand jury indictment unsealed in February, the government accused Roesler of having sexual contact with an individual at the Wilber jail who was his ward.

At a hearing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said Roesler engaged in inappropriate, sexual contact multiple times with a federal inmate being held at the jail in Wilber between Sept. 21 and Oct. 7, including one incident Oct. 7, during his nighttime rounds.

Asked if what Smith said was true, Roesler said it was.

He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a ward in exchange for the government agreeing to dismiss a second count.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.