Ex-Huskers make first appearances on sex assault charges

Two former Husker football players made brief court appearances Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them both with first-degree sexual assault in connection to a 19-year-old woman's report she was raped by the two in August.

Andre Hunt, 20, went before the judge first, followed by Katerian LeGrone, 19.

Both have been out on bail and also faced civil cases evicting them from their off-campus apartment where police arrested them Dec. 10 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student’s allegations.

In front of the courthouse after the morning hearings, defense attorneys cautioned against rushing to judgment.

“At this stage that’s all they are, is charges,” attorney John Berry Jr. said.

He said probable-cause affidavits, where police lay out the basis for an arrest, give one side of the story, and there’s always another side.

Berry said LeGrone was "going to fight it, and he’s going to be OK.”

“Ultimately, this is just starting,” he said.

In a probable-cause affidavit, Lincoln police said they were called Aug. 25 to a local hospital, where a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by both men at their apartment that day.