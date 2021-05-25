Ex-Husker pleads no contest to false reporting

Former Husker football player Andre Hunt pleaded no contest Tuesday to false reporting in connection to an investigation into a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student's 2019 report that he and his roommate, Katerian LeGrone, had raped her.

Prosecutors initially charged both men with sexual assault.

Last month, a jury found LeGrone not guilty.

And on Tuesday, Hunt, 21, of Lancaster, California, entered the plea after prosecutors amended his charge to the single misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement that included his testimony at LeGrone's trial, dropping an attempted false imprisonment allegation that originally was part of the deal.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office alleged on the night of Aug. 25, 2019, LeGrone sneaked into Hunt's bedroom at the apartment they shared, got into position behind the 19-year-old woman and switched places with his roommate before she knew what happened.

On the stand, Hunt admitted he lied to investigators when he said he never saw LeGrone have any contact with the woman, who had gone there to hang out with Hunt. Later, he told police LeGrone had sex with her after asking her if he could join.