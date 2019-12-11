Ex-Husker players go before judge on sexual assault allegations, neither yet charged

Two former Husker football players made brief, back-to-back court appearances Wednesday and were likely to be released from jail by the end of the day.
Prosecutors haven't yet charged Katerian Legrone or Andre Hunt, who were picked up by Lincoln police a day earlier in connection with an alleged sexual assault reported in August and linked to a publicized university Title IX investigation.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police went to their apartment and arrested Legrone on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and Hunt on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.
They appeared in blue jail clothes by video as Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set Legrone's bond at $50,000, meaning he would need to post $5,000 to get out of jail.
Defense attorney Justin Kalemkiarian took issue with the Lancaster County Attorney's office asking the judge to hold Legrone without bond until court Thursday. He said they had at least two to three months to prepare their case, he said.
Moments later, Yardley took up Hunt's case and set a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he would be released without bail on the promise to appear back in court Dec. 20.
Prosecutors are expected to decide whether they will file a charge against Hunt by that date, his attorney, Carlos Monzón, said.
"He's definitely not guilty," Monzón said in the hallway.
Police on Wednesday morning said that they would not release more details about the arrests until after the men are charged.
The arrests stem from an Aug. 25 incident at the players' off-campus Lincoln apartment.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it’s not uncommon for felony investigations to take several months.
“The timing of the arrest was independent of any external factors,” he said.
Outside the Hall of Justice, Monzón called it a case of buyer's remorse. He said Hunt met the woman who filed the report on a dating site, almost immediately started talking about sex, then she came over to his apartment.
Last week, a Title IX investigation by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln separate from the criminal investigation led to 2½-year suspensions from UNL for both student-athletes. According to the report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines," the suspensions were for allegedly violating the university's sexual misconduct policies.
The Title IX report states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies."
Lawyers for Hunt and Legrone, both redshirt freshmen this season, told the Journal Star last week that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.
Prosecutors "have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so," Monzón said Tuesday, calling the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings "a calculated railroading of their reputation."
Added Monzón: "It is not until this all came to light by ESPN that (prosecutors) finally decided to do something about it."
Findings of sexual misconduct through the Title IX process do not require the same type of evidence that would be required to charge someone in a criminal case. Instead, results are based on a preponderance of evidence, which means the evidence weighs more heavily in favor of one side over the other.
According to the report, Hunt, Legrone and the woman involved each said Hunt and Legrone had sex with her; however, they disagreed as to whether the sex was consensual.
Hunt, of Palmdale, California, and Legrone, an Atlanta native, were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season opener, and last week, a spokesman for the football program confirmed that both players had entered the NCAA's transfer portal and they were removed from the Huskers' roster.
The university set a 2½-year suspension in order to allow the woman, who is not a student-athlete, to complete her education "free from a hostile environment" with the two men, according to the report.
