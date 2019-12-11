Ex-Husker players go before judge on sexual assault allegations, neither yet charged

Prosecutors "have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so," Monzón said Tuesday, calling the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings "a calculated railroading of their reputation."

Added Monzón: "It is not until this all came to light by ESPN that (prosecutors) finally decided to do something about it."

Findings of sexual misconduct through the Title IX process do not require the same type of evidence that would be required to charge someone in a criminal case. Instead, results are based on a preponderance of evidence, which means the evidence weighs more heavily in favor of one side over the other.

According to the report, Hunt, Legrone and the woman involved each said Hunt and Legrone had sex with her; however, they disagreed as to whether the sex was consensual.

Hunt, of Palmdale, California, and Legrone, an Atlanta native, were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season opener, and last week, a spokesman for the football program confirmed that both players had entered the NCAA's transfer portal and they were removed from the Huskers' roster.

The university set a 2½-year suspension in order to allow the woman, who is not a student-athlete, to complete her education "free from a hostile environment" with the two men, according to the report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.