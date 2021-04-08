Ex-Husker goes on trial for rape, former teammate expected to testify against him

He said during the trial jurors will hear from another young woman who says LeGrone did the same thing to her a year earlier while she was having sex with another football player.

"This case is about opportunity and vulnerability," Reid said. "Mr. LeGrone thought he could do whatever he wanted and get away with it."

He is alleging the then-19-year-old woman was mentally or physically incapable of resisting.

LeGrone's attorney, Mallory Hughes, told the jury that in Nebraska the law requires somebody to do or say something if they don't want to have sex unless they can't because they're intoxicated or asleep or have been drugged, for instance. She wasn't.

"This law is important for all of us. Men, women. Regardless of your sexuality. Because what this law says is you're all equal. You're all capable," Hughes said.

She said LeGrone's accuser saw him come in the room while she and Hunt were having sex and didn't say "What's going on here? Hold on a minute. Stop.

"She has an obligation and a responsibility to do or say something to make the fact that she doesn't want to do this reasonably known to the person that's doing it. She has that responsibility and she didn't do that," Hughes said.