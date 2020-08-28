 Skip to main content
Ex-Husker accused of rape pleads not guilty
Ex-Husker accused of rape pleads not guilty

Ex-Huskers Court Hunt LeGrone

Former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone (right) walks out the courtroom with attorneys John Berry and Mallory Hughes after an appearance at Lancaster County Hall of Justice in January. He was back in court on Wednesday in Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A former Husker football player who, along with his ex-roommate, is accused of raping a woman in a northwest Lincoln apartment a year ago, has filed a not guilty plea.

Katerian LeGrone, who is living in Atlanta now, had been set for arraignment on first-degree sexual assault charge next Wednesday. 

He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

LeGrone's attorneys had challenged a county court judge's finding that there was probable cause that a crime had occurred and that LeGrone had committed it. 

But in an order this week, District Judge Jodi Nelson made the same ruling and scheduled arraignment.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman said she went to the apartment LeGrone and Andre Hunt shared after meeting Hunt and continuing a conversation with him on social media.

She alleges that Hunt, then LeGrone had sex with her without her consent and reported the rape later that night at a Lincoln hospital, launching a police investigation. 

Both men say the sex was consensual. 

The two players were suspended from the Nebraska football team indefinitely Aug. 26, 2019, a day after the incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

