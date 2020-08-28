Ex-Husker accused of rape pleads not guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Husker football player who, along with his ex-roommate, is accused of raping a woman in a northwest Lincoln apartment a year ago, has filed a not guilty plea.

Katerian LeGrone, who is living in Atlanta now, had been set for arraignment on first-degree sexual assault charge next Wednesday.

He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

LeGrone's attorneys had challenged a county court judge's finding that there was probable cause that a crime had occurred and that LeGrone had committed it.

But in an order this week, District Judge Jodi Nelson made the same ruling and scheduled arraignment.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman said she went to the apartment LeGrone and Andre Hunt shared after meeting Hunt and continuing a conversation with him on social media.

She alleges that Hunt, then LeGrone had sex with her without her consent and reported the rape later that night at a Lincoln hospital, launching a police investigation.

Both men say the sex was consensual.

The two players were suspended from the Nebraska football team indefinitely Aug. 26, 2019, a day after the incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

