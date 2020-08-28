Ex-Husker accused of rape pleads not guilty

A former Husker football player who, along with his ex-roommate, is accused of raping a woman in a northwest Lincoln apartment a year ago, has filed a not guilty plea.
Katerian LeGrone, who is living in Atlanta now, had been set for arraignment on first-degree sexual assault charge next Wednesday.
He hasn't yet been given a trial date.
LeGrone's attorneys had challenged a county court judge's finding that there was probable cause that a crime had occurred and that LeGrone had committed it.
But in an order this week, District Judge Jodi Nelson made the same ruling and scheduled arraignment.
According to police, a 19-year-old woman said she went to the apartment LeGrone and Andre Hunt shared after meeting Hunt and continuing a conversation with him on social media.
She alleges that Hunt, then LeGrone had sex with her without her consent and reported the rape later that night at a Lincoln hospital, launching a police investigation.
In ex-Husker’s case, court fight begins over whether accuser made it clear she didn’t consent to sex
Both men say the sex was consensual.
The two players were suspended from the Nebraska football team indefinitely Aug. 26, 2019, a day after the incident.
