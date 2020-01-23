You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Gering teacher now accused of child enticement for allegedly trying to get teen to sext
A Gering Junior High teacher who resigned in November now has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a high school student, the Nebraska State Patrol says.

Zachary Boness, 31, was jailed Wednesday, the same day prosecutors charged him with child enticement using an electronic device, attempted possession of child pornography and debauching a minor.

In a news release, State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the investigation, which began in October, revealed that Boness had attempted to have illicit communication with a student via social media.

In an arrest affidavit, the State Patrol said Boness allegedly contacted a 16-year-old girl through Snapchat on Oct. 25, saying that he wanted to "do things" with her and asking if she wanted to exchange sexually explicit messages.

State Patrol Investigator Cassie Wegelin said the next day, he sent the teen a picture on Snapchat. She recognized it as Boness and told him it made her uncomfortable. She said he asked her not to tell anyone about his "momentary lapse" in judgment.

In November, he resigned after the school district learned of the allegation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Maunette Loeks of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald contributed to this report.

