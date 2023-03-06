An Iowa man turned himself in to Lincoln authorities Monday morning after he allegedly stole more than $340,000 from a Lincoln trucking company as an employee there from 2019 to 2022, according to police.

Bradley Brown, 43, was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking and felony theft by deception, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Brown's arrest comes months after the owners of M & D Trucking told police in September that they discovered irregularities in the company's payroll and fuel purchases.

The suspected fraudulent transactions totaled $340,825.58, Vollmer said.

Brown, of Ackworth, Iowa, turned himself in at the Lancaster County jail at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

