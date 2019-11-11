{{featured_button_text}}

The former leader of a nonprofit, Christian-based youth sports group who originally was accused of stealing more than $250,000 from the group now is facing eight felony charges of tax evasion.

Jered Dworak, 33, of Lincoln, had his first court appearance Friday on four counts of income tax evasion and four counts of filing a fraudulent Nebraska income tax return.

In September, a felony theft charge was dropped that had alleged Dworak took $255,000 from accounts at Ambassadors Basketball Academy, where he had been president and director for nearly four years before leaving in May 2018.

Police said board members were intended to serve in a voluntary capacity but were compensated for out-of-pocket expenses under the group's bylaws.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday now alleges Dworak evaded income taxes and filed fraudulent income tax returns for the 2015 to 2018 tax years.

His attorney, Sean Brennan, couldn't be reached Monday for comment.

