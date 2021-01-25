Ex-custodian who stole instruments from Salvation Army youth center gets probation, ordered to pay restitution

A former custodian at the Salvation Army has been sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution for stealing 11 musical instruments worth $7,790 from the youth center.

Brenton Mitchell, 59, had been working as a custodian for the Salvation Army in early August 2019, when the instruments began disappearing, according to police.

Employees provided serial numbers for the instruments — which included a tuba, a baritone, cornets and other horns.

Officers ran the serial numbers through a national database and found that four of the instruments had been pawned locally and one in Indiana to get $800.

Employees recognized his name as a former employee who worked there when the instruments started disappearing on Aug. 7, 2019.

Mitchell later pleaded no contest to theft by unlawful taking.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday.

MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.