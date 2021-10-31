Evidence stolen from State Patrol facility results in 66 cases dismissed and potential for more

And, though Lincoln Police initially are investigating whether the overdose deaths were connected to the stolen State Patrol evidence, they have declined to give the names of those who died.

"Our leadership has notified me that we are not commenting on this inquiry," Officer Erin Spilker said this week. She declined to say why.

It's unusual, given that deaths under investigation by Lincoln police usually are public information.

There are a lot of unknowns yet about the full effect of the theft of State Patrol evidence, aside from the number of cases dismissed — 66 — and the potential for more to follow.

Candice Wooster, a Lincoln defense attorney, said her client whose case was dismissed wasn't very concerned with the how or the why.

But, she said, attorneys are curious how the county attorney's office is deciding which cases are being dismissed.

"And I think we are, as a community, trying to figure that out,” Wooster said.

In the case she had, the prosecutor gave her a short-and-to-the-point reason: The drugs seized had been kept and maintained by the State Patrol. Wooster isn't sure if that means the drugs were gone or if a chain-of-custody issue led to the dismissal.