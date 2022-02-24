'Everyone is devastated' — Historic Lincoln house on Ryons was gathering place for women

The two-story stucco house that sat on the corner of 19th and Ryons streets had, for more than a century, been a home.

Owned by Alene Swinehart since 2008, the historic home — enveloped by trees and vegetation in the summer months — became a place for healing and gathering.

It also was a spot where dozens of local women met on the first Sunday of each month to drink wine, eat chocolate and feel like they belonged, said Patte Newman, a close friend of Swinehart’s.

Before a fire broke out Tuesday morning at 1834 Ryons St., rendering the $236,100 home a total loss, the building known as the Sage House had been the keeping grounds of memories and moments shared.

The home — charred by flames, waterlogged by firehoses, frozen by the frigid Nebraska winter — is now the site of ruin.

"Everyone is devastated," Newman said. "And when they saw the pictures of the iced-over porch, everybody said they burst into tears thinking about the times we sat on that porch and solved the world's problems."

Best known locally for her work with Open Harvest Co-op Grocery and the Irvingdale Neighborhood Association, Swinehart was in Columbus at the time of the fire, which broke out at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and required the presence of Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews for much of the day.

Bill Moody, Lincoln's chief fire inspector, did not respond Thursday to inquires about the cause of the fire.

Swinehart didn't return phone messages.

"She's overwhelmed," said Newman, who launched a GoFundMe page to help support Swinehart. "Obviously, you lose everything and you're gonna be (overwhelmed)."

Over the years, nearly 170 women have been part of the gatherings Swinehart began hosting in January 2017, when a smaller group outgrew the ability to make restaurant reservations.

Most months, 20 to 50 women got together at the house on Sunday afternoons, talking politics and gardening, sharing life updates, enjoying each other's company.

Newman said the group was without an official name or mission. Sometimes called the Rowdy Ladies, other times the Lincoln Area Activist Women, they largely met at the house to socialize.

"It was just an open, welcoming home where everyone felt like they belonged," Newman said. "That's Alene. Just an open heart and open house, and someplace that everyone can feel comfortable."

More than one woman who attended decided to run for local office in the years after the gatherings began, said Mo Neal, who had met Swinehart only once before joining the group.

Neal said she drove past the property Wednesday to measure the damage for herself.

A former art professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Neal said the iced-over trees in Swinehart's front lawn served as a veil as she drove closer. It wasn't until Neal was directly in front of the house that the fire's true destruction could be seen.

"It's pretty sickening," she said, before describing what the house used to be, detailing the antiques, furniture and artwork Swinehart had collected. "It's just unfortunate as hell."

Newman said Swinehart's father had helped restore the house, which was originally built in 1909 for Joseph and Rebecca Ryons. The street — and an entire addition to Lincoln — were named after the Ryonses, who moved to Lincoln in 1878, according to The Lincoln Star archives.

Descendants of the Ryonses lived in the house until at least the late 1950s, according to Roger Boye, who delivered the Lincoln Journal newspaper on Ryons Street then.

"That was not just any old house," said Boye, who lives in Illinois and read about the fire online.

In addition to living there and making the house her own, Swinehart allowed an art studio and a massage healing center to operate there.

And, of course, she'd opened up her doors to friends on Sundays, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the gatherings into a hiatus in 2020.

The group gathered there again in August, as the pandemic seemed to be in retreat locally, before the omicron variant again changed the coronavirus calculus for a group of spry but cautious women.

"I think we thought that was a beginning," Neal said of the group's August meeting.

Instead, it was their last trip together to 1834 Ryons — at least as the house stood then.

"I think when they take it down, there's gonna be a group of us out there hugging each other on the street and watching it go down," Newman said through tears. "Because of the memories."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.