{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured Tuesday when a bullet from a high-powered hunting rifle shot through a rural Lincoln home in what deputies believe was a hunting accident, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The residents of a home in the 6400 block of West Old Cheney Road weren't home when the bullet pierced the home's exterior, passed through interior walls and exited an overhead garage door, Wagner said. 

Deputies believe it was an errant hunting round, and the homeowner didn't suspect his home was targeted for any reason, he said. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The rifle round wasn't recovered, he said. 

With deer hunting in season, hunters using rifles should be mindful of where they're aiming and what may be behind their target as some bullets can travel a long way, Wagner said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments