No one was injured Tuesday when a bullet from a high-powered hunting rifle shot through a rural Lincoln home in what deputies believe was a hunting accident, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
The residents of a home in the 6400 block of West Old Cheney Road weren't home when the bullet pierced the home's exterior, passed through interior walls and exited an overhead garage door, Wagner said.
Deputies believe it was an errant hunting round, and the homeowner didn't suspect his home was targeted for any reason, he said.
The rifle round wasn't recovered, he said.
With deer hunting in season, hunters using rifles should be mindful of where they're aiming and what may be behind their target as some bullets can travel a long way, Wagner said.