A decade ago, the Journal Star produced Presumed Guilty, an eight-day series telling the story of the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson in Beatrice -- and the troubled investigation that led to the wrongful conviction of six men and women.
Over five days, from Sunday through Thursday, the Journal Star revisits this important story in a new way. At journalstar.com/presumed-guilty you’ll find a serialized podcast based on the eight-part, 2009 series, along with the original series as it appeared in print and an interactive timeline.
Sunday: A murder, and then the trail goes cold.
Tuesday: From prosecution to prison.
Wednesday: A case crumbles and the Beatrice 6 go free.
Thursday: Where the case is and where it's been, through the eyes of two journalists.