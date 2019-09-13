FAIRBURY -- Two of five people allegedly tied to the murder of a Lincoln man earlier this year in Fairbury pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County District Court this week.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, Texas, entered not guilty pleas to five charges, including second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and concealing a body.
Trey D. Saathoff, 23, of Diller pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder.
Other defendants who have pending cases in Jefferson County include Caitlyn H. Grable, Realidy A. Schram and Logan Evans.
The victim of the July 1 shooting was identified as Marc C. Jarrell, 28.
According to court records, Gilbert led authorities to the victim's body, which was found July 8 alongside a road southeast of Fairbury.
Investigators found spent shell casings in Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video from the scene revealed frantic movements between two cars and several people on July 1, according to an investigative report.
A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates, the court document said.