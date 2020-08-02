You are the owner of this article.
Endangered missing alert issued for Lincoln woman
Endangered missing alert issued for Lincoln woman

Lincoln police say a 55-year-old Lincoln woman went missing from her south Lincoln home.

"She recently had a medical procedure, and there are concerns about her health," Sgt. Angela Sands said in a news release.

Yank

Julia Yank

Julia Yank was last seen Saturday night about 9 p.m. wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes walking northbound from her home near 27th and Pine Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000. 

