Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Papillion man

The Papillion Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for eastern Nebraska to locate a missing man.

Raymond Anderson, 90, is thought to be in danger as he is reported to suffer from dementia and other medical conditions.

Anderson was last seen leaving his Papillion home Sunday morning in a blue 2012 Nissan Altima with Nebraska license plate UPN 863, possibly traveling to western Iowa. He is a 5-foot-7, 198 pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray coat, khaki pants, black boots and a Cabela's baseball cap.

The Papillion Police Department asks anybody with information about Anderson's whereabouts to call 911 or the police station at 402-597-2068.

