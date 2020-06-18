You are the owner of this article.
Woman reported missing found by Lincoln police
Woman reported missing found by Lincoln police

A 60-year-old woman reported missing Thursday morning has been found by Lincoln police.

Police located Cynthia A. Sholar Thursday afternoon after an endangered missing advisory had been issued.

