Endangered missing advisory issued for 34-year-old man
Endangered missing advisory issued for 34-year-old man

  • Updated
Austin Hayes

Austin Hayes

 Courtesy photo

The Lincoln Police Department issued an endangered missing advisory Saturday morning for a 34-year-old man who hasn't been seen in two days.

Austin Hayes was last seen in the area of 23rd and A streets on Thursday around noon, according to a news release. He was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt at the time, is likely wearing his hair in a ponytail and had shaved his beard.

Hayes left a residential care facility and has not taken his medication for three days. He is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hayes' whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

