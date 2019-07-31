{{featured_button_text}}
Lois Barnard

Doorbell camera image of Lois Barnard in the 9900 block of Moonlight Drive Tuesday night.

 Courtesy photo

The Lincoln Police Department is seeking a 77-year-old woman who was trying to visit family in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol's endangered missing advisory says Lois Barnard is white, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She reportedly has severe dementia and drove to her daughter's home in Lincoln but left before the family arrived at the house. A doorbell camera showed her at the home in the 9900 block of Moonlight Drive on Tuesday night. She may be driving back to her home in Grinnell, Iowa.

She may be driving a bronze 2000 Buick Park Avenue with license plate IBK 722.

Those with information about the woman's whereabouts should call 911 or the Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

Other missing people in Nebraska

