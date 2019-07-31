{{featured_button_text}}
Lois Barnard

Doorbell camera image of Lois Barnard in the 9900 block of Moonlight Drive Tuesday night.

 Courtesy photo

The endangered missing advisory has been canceled for a Grinnell, Iowa, woman who had tried to visit family in Lincoln.

Lincoln police said Lois Barnard was located at a care facility in Grinnell.

She reportedly has severe dementia and drove to her daughter's home in Lincoln but left before the family arrived at the house. A doorbell camera showed her at the home in the 9900 block of Moonlight Drive on Tuesday night.

