The endangered missing advisory has been canceled for a Grinnell, Iowa, woman who had tried to visit family in Lincoln.
Lincoln police said Lois Barnard was located at a care facility in Grinnell.
She reportedly has severe dementia and drove to her daughter's home in Lincoln but left before the family arrived at the house. A doorbell camera showed her at the home in the 9900 block of Moonlight Drive on Tuesday night.
Other missing people in Nebraska
Horizan S Hudson
HORIZAN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leela Brownrigg
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
LEELA is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Elijah Maxwell
ELIJAH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Gavin Daniel Hill
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
GAVIN may be traveling in a WHITE, 2001 OLDSMOBILE ALERO, with Nebraska license plate USX645, and may have a female with him. GAVIN has scars on his lower back.
GAVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Amarion L Snoddy
AMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alicia Mendoza Alfaro
ALICIA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Aaron Katz
DANIEL is a 39 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosemary Ramon
ROSEMARY has a scar on her abdomen. Available photo is from 2017.
ROSEMARY is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Emma Pierson
RAVEN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Benjamin Lee
BENJAMIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Emma Lynelle Gamble
EMMA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Katrina Freeman
KATRINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Savana M Winchester
SAVANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah McCollum
ELIJAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nikita Sunrise Stowe
NIKITA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Abas Ali
ABAS is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Delonna Shirretta Black
DELONNA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamal D Bland
JAMAL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William Richard Clarke
WILLIAM is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
William Marion
WILLIAM is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grantt Crear
GRANTT was last seen wearing a gray shirt, and black sweatpants.
GRANTT is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Armin Ajir
ARMIN is a 18 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shirley C Wade
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SHIRLEY is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mohamed Mohamed
MOHAMED is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shannon Lloyd Debusk
SHANNON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Emma Marie Casper
EMMA has moles on her face, a cigarette burn on her wrist, a tattoo of 3 dots on her hand, and has purple in her hair.
EMMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
David Elian Noriega
DAVID is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keith Adams
Agency: Cedar CO SO Hartington
KEITH is believed to be traveling in a GRAY, 2009 CHEVROLET IMPALA, with Nebraska license plate 13796. KEITH may be with RIGO BRITT, who is also listed as missing. KEITH was last seen wearing a 2 piece flannel button-down Mario Cart pajama set.
KEITH is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'06" tall and weighed 75 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Machael R Gomez
MACHAEL was last seen wearing a black shirt, and gray dress pants.
MACHAEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tabious Smiley
TABIOUS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaquayla Murray
JAQUALYA has her nose pierced.
JAQUAYLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Terrance Lamar McCoy
TERRANCE is a 40 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alissa Skarin
ALISSA is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brian Robert Elliott
BRIAN is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Leandre Vaughn
LEANDRE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tracy A Vermeline
TRACY is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Eh Htoo
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
EH is believed to be traveling in a RED, HONDA CIVIC 4 door, with Nebraska license plates. EH has the word 'FAMILY' tattooed above his eye. Available photo is from 2015.
EH is a 21 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devvon Beckman
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DEVVON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kateri S Wichman
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
KATERI is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon Thomas
JAXON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Sanjit Rai
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
SANJIT is traveling in a BLUE, FORD FUSION, with Nebraska license plates.
SANJIT is a 18 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Christin J Randels
CHRISTIN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Isaiah Dorsey
ISAIAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 154 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominick W Lias
DOMINICK is a 9 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Denzel Harris
DENZEL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chance L Englebert
CHANCE is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Eberlin Amador Dominguez
EBERLIN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
TAYLEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Nyla Penn
NYLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Duol Simon Gatdit
DUOL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Taegen Eric Swanson
TAEGEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kylie Elaina Wadsworth-meehan
KYLIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Chase T Lukasiewicz
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
CHASE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Paige Cassidy Daggett
PAIGE has her ears pierced, and tattoos on her hands.
PAIGE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Willie C Smith-gunter
WILLIE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Alan Green
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
JOSEPH is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Anthony Allan Potter
ANTHONY is a 50 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jamisha Taylor Robey
JAMISHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devin Bohnstedt
DEVIN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nailea Robledo
NAILEA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jocelyn Michelle Morales
JOCELYN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 102 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Dionne Elise Ming
DIONNE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Shane Krisor
SHANE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antoinette Gaspard
ANTOINETTE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Shawn Max McWilliams
Hair color: Gray Or Partially Gray
SHAWN is a 50 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 238 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Alyssa Leu Johnson
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 154 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Mazey Anne Menze
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MAZEY was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and a black Columbia jacket, and was carrying a backpack.
MAZEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Esai Zamora
ALEXIS was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with green stripes, and dark blue jeans.
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tachae Marie Ross
TACHAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaylee R Cisneros
JAYLEE is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Damiaun R Wilkinson
DAMIAUN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaydan R Heinen
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
KAYDAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kayce A Perry
KAYCE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jeremiah William Gillander
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
JEREMIAH is a 37 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy Thunder Walker
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
LAMY is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lakota Dylan Hawkes
LAKOTA is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Collin D Kern
COLLIN has tattoos on his right ankle and right calf.
COLLIN is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Diane Yaneli Moreno-martinez
DIANE is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 124 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chase Michael Groves
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
CHASE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Albert Walker Tate IV Rucker
ALBERT is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Gilmore
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Pawnee CO SO Pawnee City
DEVON may travel to Texas.
DEVON is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Anya Raina Ristov
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
ANYA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Glen Jr Gladden
GLEN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Leonardo I Silva
LEONARDO is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eduardo Ruelas Nava
EDUARDO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Seth Lopez
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SETH is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Medina
JOSHUA was last seen wearing a dark shirt, and dark pants.
JOSHUA is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 102 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Abraham Badillo
ABRAHAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma M Dilly
Agency: Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
EMMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Gach Akhol
GACH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Amon Lambert
DAVID was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red cap. DAVID has tattoos on his neck and chest, scars on his right arm, and his nose is crooked.
DAVID is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ali Kenani
ALI is a 58 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer S Pineda Hernandez
JENNIFER has a flower tattoo in the inside of her right forearm.
JENNIFER is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan Anthony Huebert
JORDAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 212 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lar H Wah
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
LAR is a 14 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Scott Wesley Albers
SCOTT is a 47 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 275 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Sunny Jone Sramek
Agency: Hitchcock CO SO Trenton
SUNNY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Anthony E Hernandez
ANTHONY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rilea M Barber
RILEA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 171 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Trey Cristian-tayl0r K0sch
Agency: Hall CO SO Grand Island
TREY is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
