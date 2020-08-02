Endangered missing advisory canceled after Lincoln woman found uninjured

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lincoln police say a 55-year-old Lincoln woman was found who had gone missing from her south Lincoln home Saturday night.

The woman was located shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday near her home in the 27th and Pine Lake neighborhood, Capt. Danny Reitan said in a news release. She was uninjured and did not require emergency medical attention.