You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Endangered missing advisory canceled after Lincoln woman found uninjured
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Endangered missing advisory canceled after Lincoln woman found uninjured

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a 55-year-old Lincoln woman was found who had gone missing from her south Lincoln home Saturday night.

The woman was located shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday near her home in the 27th and Pine Lake neighborhood, Capt. Danny Reitan said in a news release. She was uninjured and did not require emergency medical attention.

Latest missing persons reports in Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced for Social Security fraud
Man with gun fleeing Omaha traffic stop injured when officer shoots, police say
34-year-old Holdrege man killed when his pickup left road
Emergency logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News