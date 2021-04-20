Employee accused of felony theft from Lincoln grocery store

A 28-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of felony theft for allegedly giving away thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and cigarettes at the grocery store where he worked.

Lincoln police say the investigation into Dalton Kellogg began March 31, when a store director at Super Saver reported he'd noticed discrepancies after reviewing transaction logs, then watched surveillance videos that confirmed the theft.

The store director said it added up to a loss of more than $8,400 over the past four years.

Police believe Kellogg began the thefts to pay off a drug debt after he became addicted to opioids in 2017. Then, when he got clean in 2018, he allegedly continued the thefts because his former dealers threatened to kill him or harm his family if he didn't give alcohol and cigarettes to them free or for a discounted price, according to a police records.

Kellogg is set to make his first court appearance on the felony charge next week.

