 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Employee accused of felony theft from Lincoln grocery store
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Employee accused of felony theft from Lincoln grocery store

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of felony theft for allegedly giving away thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and cigarettes at the grocery store where he worked. 

Lincoln police say the investigation into Dalton Kellogg began March 31, when a store director at Super Saver reported he'd noticed discrepancies after reviewing transaction logs, then watched surveillance videos that confirmed the theft.

Dalton Kellogg

Dalton Kellogg

The store director said it added up to a loss of more than $8,400 over the past four years.

Police believe Kellogg began the thefts to pay off a drug debt after he became addicted to opioids in 2017. Then, when he got clean in 2018, he allegedly continued the thefts because his former dealers threatened to kill him or harm his family if he didn't give alcohol and cigarettes to them free or for a discounted price, according to a police records.

Kellogg is set to make his first court appearance on the felony charge next week. 

Police find 13-year-old Lincoln boy walking away from stolen SUV
Lincoln man accused of sex trafficking a minor
Lincoln teen with stolen gun assaulted officer, police say
Suspects in Westroads Mall shooting charged, 1 held without bail

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A mysterious discovery in Utah’s Lake Powell

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News