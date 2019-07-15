Crews from Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to near 56th and Old Cheney Road on Monday morning following the report of a partial building collapse.
One person was trapped when a ceiling collapsed at the Nebraska Animal Medicine and Emergency Center, a veterinary clinic at 5720 Old Cheney Road, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist.
Crews were able to free the person within a few minutes using airbags. They were taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately available.
Fire officials said there was contracting work underway at the center, but it's not clear whether that work was connected to the partial ceiling collapse. The investigation continues.
In a Facebook post, the clinic said that the clinic would be closed the rest of the day. All animals were safe, the post said.
