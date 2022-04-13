Ember from fire pit catches house on fire in south Lincoln, officials say

An ember from a fire pit that hadn't been used since Monday night caught a house on fire in south Lincoln on Tuesday, causing $40,000 in damage, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the instance served as a reminder of the dangers of recent high winds, which investigators determined had carried the ember from the backyard pit hours after it was last used.

Still, she said, the fire at 3230 Loveland Drive "certainly could have been a much bigger problem for homes all around."

Crews responded to the house at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after residents smelled smoke but couldn't find a source of flames. First responders found the fire burning on the exterior siding along the house's chimney and contained it there, Crist said.

No one was injured in the fire, though residents were relocated.

Crist used the incident to remind Lincoln residents to douse backyard fire pits in water after use.

