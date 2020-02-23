You are the owner of this article.
Elwood man sentenced to prison on child porn charges
Elwood man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

A 26-year-old Elwood man convicted of producing child pornography was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in federal prison.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said that an investigation into Dylan Hedrick began after reports from Facebook about chats involving child pornography. Homeland Security investigators and the Nebraska State Patrol revealed Hedrick had been chatting with two international victims and one from the United States, all between the ages of 12 and 16.

Hedrick lied about his age to the victims and communicated with them over private chat rooms, where he would ask them to send nude images and videos of them performing sexual acts. Hedrick paid one of the victims for these chats using online gift cards.

Investigators found sexually explicit images and videos of the three victims on Hedrick's phone.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hedrick to 16 years and five months in prison, plus 10 years of supervised release. After his sentence, Hedrick will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

