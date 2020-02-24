Electrical issue in garage to blame for large north Lincoln fire, LFR says; one firefighter injured

The fire in north Lincoln Saturday night that spread to two other houses was caused by an electrical problem in the garage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, public information officer Nancy Crist said in a news release.

The house and contents at 7109 Whitewater were a total loss. Damage to the house north of the fire was estimated at $30,000, and damage to the house south was about $5,000, Crist said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When crews arrived, the house where the fire originated was fully engulfed, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, she said. The houses just to the north and south sustained damage to siding, and one of the homes also had damage in its attic.

All residents of the three houses were evacuated, Crist said. The residents of the house where the fire originated were displaced.

The three homes are valued between $130,000-$160,000, according to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1