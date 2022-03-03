Electrical fire causes $175,000 in damage to Lincoln duplex

An electrical fire that broke out at a central Lincoln duplex early Wednesday morning caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and destroyed $75,000 worth of contents, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said a neighbor in the area of 20th Street and Worthington Avenue called the fire in at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

Upon arrival, Crist said fire crews saw smoke and flames in the duplex's living room before forcing entry. Investigators determined faulty wiring in a lamp caused the fire, Crist said.

The blaze marks the eighth structure fire Lincoln crews have responded to in less than two weeks, Crist said.

