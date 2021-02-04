 Skip to main content
Elder Jewelry hit by thief, Lincoln police say
Elder Jewelry hit by thief, Lincoln police say

Elder Jewelry suspect

Video shows this person thought to have broken into Elder Jewelry.

 LPD

Lincoln police say a thief broke into a jewelry store near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road early Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent out around 4:30 a.m. on an alarm at Elder Jewelry, 2901 Pine Lake Road, and found the door broken.

No one was inside, but officers found a broken display case. Spilker said security video showed a man enter the store, break a display case and fill a bag with jewelry.

She said the loss wasn't yet known. Damage was estimated at $600.

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

