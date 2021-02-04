Elder Jewelry hit by thief, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say a thief broke into a jewelry store near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road early Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were sent out around 4:30 a.m. on an alarm at Elder Jewelry, 2901 Pine Lake Road, and found the door broken.

No one was inside, but officers found a broken display case. Spilker said security video showed a man enter the store, break a display case and fill a bag with jewelry.

She said the loss wasn't yet known. Damage was estimated at $600.

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

