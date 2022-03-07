Eastbound Nebraska 2 closed because of serious crash southeast of Lincoln

A crash near 176th and Nebraska 2 has forced the closure of eastbound Nebraska 2, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Traffic is being rerouted to Nebraska 43. Emergency crews are responding, but drivers are asked to avoid the area for the morning commute.

The city of Lincoln reports winter driving conditions with streets wet from slush to partially covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

In a news release, the city said crews have been out since midnight treating arterial, bus and school routes. Crews will remain on duty until pavement temperatures allow for natural melting.

Victoria Ayotte Brown Online editor Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003.