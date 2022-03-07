 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Eastbound Nebraska 2 closed because of serious crash southeast of Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A crash near 176th and Nebraska 2 has forced the closure of eastbound Nebraska 2, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Traffic is being rerouted to Nebraska 43. Emergency crews are responding, but drivers are asked to avoid the area for the morning commute.

The city of Lincoln reports winter driving conditions with streets wet from slush to partially covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

In a news release, the city said crews have been out since midnight treating arterial, bus and school routes. Crews will remain on duty until pavement temperatures allow for natural melting.

Driver of SUV killed in crash with grain truck near Waterloo
Lincoln teen charged for alleged role in robbery of AR-15, court records show
Judge affirms Lincoln man's yearlong jail sentence for stabbing dog
Lincoln man shot in Edgewood parking lot pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskiy calls for boycott of Russian oil exports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News