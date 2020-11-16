Early Sunday fire being investigated as arson, Lincoln police say

A fire at a Lincoln home early Sunday is being investigated as an arson, police say.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 5:45 a.m., a man in the 2900 block of E Street looked out to see his neighbor's house on fire.
Bonkiewicz said an object on fire in the yard had spread to the front porch and siding, causing $5,000 in damage. It appeared to be intentional.
Two residents -- a 50-year-old woman and 47-year-old man -- were inside at the time but uninjured.
